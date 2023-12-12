How to help
Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is not renewing its contract with the Vermont State Police to help with downtown safety.

Following a string of shootings last summer, the BPD requested troopers be available for open shifts Wednesday through Sunday nights to help patrol the downtown. The shifts were offered on a strictly volunteer basis and troopers can sign up to take them. That contract is now set to end at 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.

It comes as the city continues to see elevated levels of gun violence, with upwards of 15 gunfire incidents in the past year alone.

City officials did not respond immediately to questions on how many troopers were used, at what expense, and why they were not renewing the contract.

