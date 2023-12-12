Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is not renewing its contract with the Vermont State Police to help with downtown safety.

Following a string of shootings last summer, the BPD requested troopers be available for open shifts Wednesday through Sunday nights to help patrol the downtown. The shifts were offered on a strictly volunteer basis and troopers can sign up to take them. That contract is now set to end at 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.

It comes as the city continues to see elevated levels of gun violence, with upwards of 15 gunfire incidents in the past year alone.

City officials did not respond immediately to questions on how many troopers were used, at what expense, and why they were not renewing the contract.

Related Stories:

Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer

Burlington to clamp down on after-hour park problems

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

Burlington Police Commission to address off-duty BPD contract controversy

Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan

Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

City Hall Park remains focus of quality-of-life offenses, critics say

Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park

Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety, violence prevention

State troopers patrol Burlington streets

Police arrest Burlington man in connection to recent shootings

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.