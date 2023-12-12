Burlington election a referendum on ‘vision’ for Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will choose between a Democrat and a Progressive in the mayor’s race next March, and both candidates say they are the ones offering a new vision for the city.

Democrat Joan Shannon secured the democratic nomination by defeating two other candidates in Sunday’s caucus. Her only opponent as of now is Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Both candidates have public and community safety at the top of their platforms, including having a more visible presence for law enforcement as a deterrent to crime and disorder in the downtown. They both also support enhancing street outreach efforts like having the right people responding to calls involving mental health and drug crises.

Shannon has been highly critical of the Progressive-led effort to defund the police in 2020, which led to an exodus of officers. But Mulvaney-Stanak points her finger at failed Democratic leadership, saying over the weekend that voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the Democratic strategies of the past decade are working.

