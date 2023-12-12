How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Clinton County’s Christmas Bureau gears up for main event

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s the season of giving in northern New York and one organization is ensuring kids across Clinton County do not go without presents under the tree.

Volunteers at Plattsburgh’s Christmas Bureau are making their lists and checking them twice to deliver to kids across Clinton County in the coming weeks.

“Christmas is about giving and doing the right thing to help people that need help,” said Tammy Perrotte Sears, director of the Christmas Bureau.

John Seeden is among a handful of volunteers with the Christmas Bureau, which spreads holiday cheer by shopping and delivering presents to low-income families across Clinton County. He says the number of donations brought in by the community never ceases to amaze him. “The volume of toys and clothes that the community is willing to give is just mind-boggling, just the volume of material that comes in and goes out,” he said.

Perrotte Spears says the organization started back in the 1950s when it was just a small church group that donated presents to kids. Now, more than 80 years later, she says the organization has raised upwards of $50,000 so far to help hundreds of families.

“The elves are shopping off wish lists from applications that families have applied and supplied a wish list with their children’s names, ages, and what they would like Santa to bring them. So, they are trying to fill them from our stock at our toy store,” she said.

A caring Christmas community effort that is overwhelming for families. “Everything from jumping up and down from crying to just happy that their children are going to have a Christmas they might otherwise not have had. So, that is what we are all here for,” Perrotte Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

File photo
Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30
File photo
New York’s high court orders new congressional maps as Democrats move to retake control of US House
File photo
Police oversight measure expected on Burlington Town Meeting ballot
NY State Police see increase in trooper candidates