Clinton County’s Christmas Bureau gears up for main event

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s the season of giving in northern New York and one organization is ensuring kids across Clinton County do not go without presents under the tree.

Volunteers at Plattsburgh’s Christmas Bureau are making their lists and checking them twice to deliver to kids across Clinton County in the coming weeks.

“Christmas is about giving and doing the right thing to help people that need help,” said Tammy Perrotte Sears, director of the Christmas Bureau.

John Seeden is among a handful of volunteers with the Christmas Bureau, which spreads holiday cheer by shopping and delivering presents to low-income families across Clinton County. He says the number of donations brought in by the community never ceases to amaze him. “The volume of toys and clothes that the community is willing to give is just mind-boggling, just the volume of material that comes in and goes out,” he said.

Perrotte Spears says the organization started back in the 1950s when it was just a small church group that donated presents to kids. Now, more than 80 years later, she says the organization has raised upwards of $50,000 so far to help hundreds of families.

“The elves are shopping off wish lists from applications that families have applied and supplied a wish list with their children’s names, ages, and what they would like Santa to bring them. So, they are trying to fill them from our stock at our toy store,” she said.

A caring Christmas community effort that is overwhelming for families. “Everything from jumping up and down from crying to just happy that their children are going to have a Christmas they might otherwise not have had. So, that is what we are all here for,” Perrotte Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.