How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say

They worked at the University of Florida, the university confirmed
Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, were arrested on Friday on charges of child abuse and child neglect. University of Florida officials confirm they worked for the university and are on administrative leave.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A couple arrested for allegedly keeping their two children, ages 6 and 2, in makeshift cages were employed by the University of Florida.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, were arrested on Friday on charges of child abuse and child neglect, police said. University of Florida officials confirmed they worked for the university and are on administrative leave.

A webpage removed from the university’s website stated Xie, hired full-time in June 2019, worked as the Plant Pathology Department’s safety manager. A removed page for Huff, hired full-time in December 2017, described him as a biological scientist who worked for the UF/IFAS Horticultural Sciences Department.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began after a 6-year-old told his teacher that he did not want to go home because his dad built a cage to lock him in while his mom worked.

As part of a Department of Children and Families investigation, officers responded to Huff and Xie’s home. Officers said the couple kept a 6-year-old boy in a cage made out of a wooden bed frame whenever he wasn’t at school.

Xie and Huff would leave the child alone in the house, according to the arrest report. They told investigators the cage had been in their child’s room for a year.

Officers found a second makeshift cage in the closet of the master bedroom used for the couple’s other child. Both cages had rails and springs that could cause harm to the kids if they moved inside.

“It doesn’t always mean that child is doomed for life,” Jamie Saunders, a lead therapist for the Child Advocacy Center of Gainesville, said about children experiencing trauma. “Healing can happen, you know, just as difficult, as complex trauma can be, and as hard as it can be to hear these stories it’s also important to focus on the resilience part and the level of hope that can happen just through building healthy connections.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
State Route 812 near Heuvelton was closed for several hours Friday morning while state police...
Amish man dead, another seriously hurt when truck rear-ends buggy

Latest News

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
The Federal Reserve is meeting this week and investors are hoping the central bank will...
The Fed considers next move on interest rates
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US inflation likely cooled again last month as Fed prepares to assess interest rates