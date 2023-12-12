How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.(Brownsboro Independent School District)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (Gray News) – A school district in Texas is sharing a sweet moment between a custodian and an elementary student.

The Brownsboro Independent School District shared a photo on Facebook of Chandler Elementary School custodian identified as Mr. Hall helping a young student fix his tie.

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.

“It’s moments like these that we are so proud to be a part of this Bear family,” the school district wrote in the post. “Thank you Mr. Hall for being so kind. We are grateful for YOU!

Facebook commenters made it known that Hall is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“I remember my son getting a nervous tummy on the first day and throwing up in the hallway. I tried to clean it but was pregnant and gagging… this gentleman came up and said “It’s okay mama, let me get it” he cleaned it up for me. He’s always been a sweetheart!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

Hall’s wife also commented on the post, saying his act of kindness with the elementary student is no surprise.

“Lord I thank you for my husband!! He is one of a kind. Always trying to help someone,” his wife wrote in a comment.

Brownsboro is located about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

The New York State Police had its highest turnout of trooper candidates in more than a decade...
NY State Police see increase in trooper candidates
Statehouse menorah
Gov. Scott presides over lighting of Statehouse menorah
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Fil photo
Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say