FEMA offers resources for Vermonters’ mental health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been months since Vermont communities were rocked by catastrophic flooding but some people in our region are still struggling to keep their heads above water.

FEMA says that after natural disasters like July’s storm, it is normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed.

They’re providing a list of state and national resources to help, including United Ways 2-1-1 which partners with local groups to provide mental health care.

Another resource is Start Over Strong VT which provides free services for suriviors.

For more details and resources, visit the state flood resources website.

