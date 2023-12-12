How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

FEMA offers resources for Vermonters’ mental health

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been months since Vermont communities were rocked by catastrophic flooding but some people in our region are still struggling to keep their heads above water.

FEMA says that after natural disasters like July’s storm, it is normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed.

They’re providing a list of state and national resources to help, including United Ways 2-1-1 which partners with local groups to provide mental health care.

Another resource is Start Over Strong VT which provides free services for suriviors.

For more details and resources, visit the state flood resources website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
State Route 812 near Heuvelton was closed for several hours Friday morning while state police...
Amish man dead, another seriously hurt when truck rear-ends buggy

Latest News

Opioid use disorder is on the rise across the nation and right here at home.
Ensuring care for Vermonters with OUD in skilled nursing facilities
File Photo
Non-profits receive unclaimed cash from Vt. treasurer
File Photo
Vt. railroads could get more efficient thanks to federal grant
Over 200 people gathered in the Burlington City Hall, holding signs and chanting in favor of a...
Burlington City Council does not pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza