How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fish and Wildlife Board to hold special meeting for vote on trapping, hunting with dogs

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold a special meeting for a final vote on Vermont's...
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold a special meeting for a final vote on Vermont's rules for trapping and for hunting coyotes with dogs. - File photo(Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold a special meeting for a final vote on Vermont’s rules for trapping and for hunting coyotes with dogs.

Click here for information on the regulations and the process for updating the rule.

The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. Click here for details on the agenda and information on how to attend the meeting virtually.

Members of the public who cannot attend virtually may attend in person at the Dewey Building, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
The shootings of three young Palestinian American men in Burlington last month have led to a...
Triple-shooting in Burlington leads to controversial resolution before City Council

Latest News

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to endorse GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.
NH Gov. Sununu to endorse GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley
File photo
Vermont to launch online sports betting in January
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
Skilled nursing facilities in Vermont are key for inpatient rehab and medical treatment for...
Ensuring care for substance use disorder in Vt. skilled nursing facilities