Fish and Wildlife Board to hold special meeting for vote on trapping, hunting with dogs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold a special meeting for a final vote on Vermont’s rules for trapping and for hunting coyotes with dogs.

Click here for information on the regulations and the process for updating the rule.

The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. Click here for details on the agenda and information on how to attend the meeting virtually.

Members of the public who cannot attend virtually may attend in person at the Dewey Building, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620.

