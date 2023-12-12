How to help
Gov. Scott presides over lighting of Statehouse menorah

Statehouse menorah
Statehouse menorah(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday welcomed Vermonters to Montpelier to light the Statehouse menorah.

The ceremony is being led by Rabbi Tobie Weisman with Jewish Communities of Vermont.

The event included live music, traditional Jewish food, and games. The governor was also expected to read Hanukkah stories to children.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

