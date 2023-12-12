How to help
Hinesburg pushing for ‘Haystack Crossing’ to break ground in spring

Haystack Crossing proposed site in Hinesburg.
Haystack Crossing proposed site in Hinesburg.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINSEBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A plan for new housing and commercial space in Hinesburg could be moving forward as early as next spring.

The town and the Bissonette family have been working to establish Haystack Crossing for nearly a decade. The proposal would bring 176 single and multi-family units, along with senior housing, to the area.

The multi-million project would be the largest in the town’s history. It’s undergoing Act 250 review and if successful, construction should start in the spring of 2024.

“Younger generations really need more one and two-bedroom homes whether they are rental or for ownership -- to accommodate their needs and to be affordable. The type of housing these new developments are bringing is the type of housing that we so desperately need,” said Hinesburg Planning Director Alex Weinhagen.

Officials say the land will also give the town some room for more recreational use.

