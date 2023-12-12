How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's tallest peak, Mount McKinley, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)(Becky Bohrer | AP)
By Joey Klecka and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Multiple sled dogs were killed and others injured after a musher was hit by a snowmachine rider Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Iditarod race director Mark Nordman said the collision happened along the Denali highway near Cantwell, which KTUU reports is a popular training location for dog sled teams in the winter.

It is also unclear exactly how many dogs were killed, according to KTUU. Alaska State Troopers reported two dogs were killed and two others injured.

Nordman said musher, Jim Lanier, told him three dogs were confirmed dead after the crash. Lanier also said he was not on the sled that was hit, but couldn’t confirm who the musher involved was.

Troopers said no people were hurt in the incident after they responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the driver of the snowmachine stopped to help after the crash and was in contact with investigators. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, and no arrests or citations have been made, according to troopers.

KTUU reports this crash is the second deadly collision between a snowmachine and sled dog team in a month. It follows a report of five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s team was hit by a snowmachine rider on Nov. 17, killing two dogs. That snowmachiner was cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Fil photo
Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments
The city of Burlington is not renewing its contract with the Vermont State Police to help with...
Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30
Fiel photo
Vt. heath officials launch ‘Small Towns, Healthy Places’ podcast