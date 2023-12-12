How to help
NH Gov. Sununu to endorse GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is poised to get another endorsement.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to endorse the former South Carolina governor Tuesday night at a rally in Manchester.

Sununu has appeared with all of the Republican candidates recently, but a source close to Sununu says the governor decided in the past few days to back Haley.

Sununu is set to aggressively campaign on her behalf until the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23. Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are battling to become the leading Republican alternative to former president Donald Trump.

