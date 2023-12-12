Non-profits receive unclaimed cash from Vt. treasurer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Non-profits who didn’t know what they were missing getting back their unclaimed cash.

That’s thanks to a program from the Treasurer’s Office where Vermonters are encouraged to search for their local non-profits on the state’s unclaimed property database.

Vermonters can then inform the organization so the non-profit can collect its cash.

The Treasurer’s Office identified 18 non-profits and community organizations to get back a total of $25,000.

