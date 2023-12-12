How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Non-profits receive unclaimed cash from Vt. treasurer

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Non-profits who didn’t know what they were missing getting back their unclaimed cash.

That’s thanks to a program from the Treasurer’s Office where Vermonters are encouraged to search for their local non-profits on the state’s unclaimed property database.

Vermonters can then inform the organization so the non-profit can collect its cash.

The Treasurer’s Office identified 18 non-profits and community organizations to get back a total of $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
State Route 812 near Heuvelton was closed for several hours Friday morning while state police...
Amish man dead, another seriously hurt when truck rear-ends buggy

Latest News

Opioid use disorder is on the rise across the nation and right here at home.
Ensuring care for Vermonters with OUD in skilled nursing facilities
File Photo
Vt. railroads could get more efficient thanks to federal grant
File photo
FEMA offers resources for Vermonters’ mental health
Over 200 people gathered in the Burlington City Hall, holding signs and chanting in favor of a...
Burlington City Council does not pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza