NY State Police see increase in trooper candidates

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Police had its highest turnout of trooper candidates in more than a decade at its recent processing weekend in Albany.

More than 1,100 candidates attended the event on the weekend of Dec. 2, where trooper hopefuls took exams and physical ability tests.

State police say they have seen a significant increase in applications since Gov. Kathy Hochul approved a request to raise the maximum age to apply from 29 to 34 and revised the tattoo policy.

Click here for more details on becoming a New York trooper including salary information.

