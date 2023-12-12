Okemo welcomes skiers following summer of flooding

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - The lifts are turning at ski areas across the region which have benefited from back-to-back weeks of snowfall. That includes Okemo in Ludlow, a town that is continuing to recover from summer flooding.

There is no waiting in line for a chair to the top mid-week in December. And it’s top top-to-bottom skiing at Okemo.

“I’ve been skiing at Okemo for like 30 or 40 years,” said John Ogorzalek of Dummerston. “They are pretty good actually. I’ve been skiing for an hour and a half and I’m going to get my snowboard.”

“We are going on the fourth -- potentially of having a storm Sunday into Monday,” said Okemo’s Bruce Schmidt.

Okemo has received about two feet of natural snow so far this year. The weather has also been good for snowmaking, which helps spread out the terrain. The lift on the other side of the mountain at Jackson Gore opened about a week earlier than last year. “We’ve really been pumping it out when we can. The team is just really working so hard,” Schmidt said.

It’s not just skiers and riders who are gearing up for the season. “Still waiting on the one really solid storm for everybody to get excited about it,” said Lauren Nazzaro, owner of Tacos Tacos.

Nazzaro’s restaurant has a view of the mountain out front. But even with the snow-covered trails, there are still signs of July’s flooding, most notably the shuttered supermarket. “The flood definitely impacted everyone but we are all pretty much back up and running and ready to go, and I say bring it on,” Nazzaro said.

Ski traffic is beginning to pick up downtown along with that Vermont ski season vibe. “Yes, there are some challenges going on in the town, but the town is resilient. The community is really rallying,” Schmidt said. He says they are coming off a strong fall foliage season despite those flooding impacts and say they hope to keep that momentum going all throughout the winter season.

Vermont resorts are hoping to build on last year’s success when they recorded 4.1 million skier visits, a sizeable increase over the previous three seasons, two of which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

