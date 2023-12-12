Police oversight measure expected on Burlington Town Meeting ballot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will likely weigh in on police oversight again this upcoming Town Meeting Day.

The proposed charter change would codify much of what the Burlington Police Commission is already doing. Currently, there isn’t much in the city charter regarding the power of the police commission. Instead, that power lies in different directives and documents passed through city government over the past few years.

One difference is that the measure will give the commission the power to conduct its own independent review of community complaints only if the police commission’s recommendation is different than the chief’s recommendation. Burlington voters this spring handily struck down a charter change that would have created an independent community oversight board that could investigate and dole out punishment to officers on the force. The Progressive-led policy failed, with more than 63% of voters saying “no.”

“We’re going to have a new mayor next year, there’s going to be a new police commission. These things are always changing, and so if we think these practices are right for our community -- which I think they are -- we should put them down on paper, such that they continue through multiple mayors and through multiple commissions,” said City Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5.

The City Council voted 9-3 Monday to move forward with the charter change. There will be public hearings before the measure appears on the ballot.

Related Stories:

Weinberger: Town meeting results a mandate for Burlington Dems

Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change

Thousands of Burlington resident cast ballots ahead of Town Meeting Day

YCQM March 5, 2023

Town Meeting Day preview

Burlington voters to weigh in on 6 charter changes on Town Meeting Day

City attorneys raise red flags over Burlington referendum proposal

Burlington voters to weigh in on community police oversight board

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild

Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan

Burlington officials unveil public safety plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.