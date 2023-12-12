How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police oversight measure expected on Burlington Town Meeting ballot

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will likely weigh in on police oversight again this upcoming Town Meeting Day.

The proposed charter change would codify much of what the Burlington Police Commission is already doing. Currently, there isn’t much in the city charter regarding the power of the police commission. Instead, that power lies in different directives and documents passed through city government over the past few years.

One difference is that the measure will give the commission the power to conduct its own independent review of community complaints only if the police commission’s recommendation is different than the chief’s recommendation. Burlington voters this spring handily struck down a charter change that would have created an independent community oversight board that could investigate and dole out punishment to officers on the force. The Progressive-led policy failed, with more than 63% of voters saying “no.”

“We’re going to have a new mayor next year, there’s going to be a new police commission. These things are always changing, and so if we think these practices are right for our community -- which I think they are -- we should put them down on paper, such that they continue through multiple mayors and through multiple commissions,” said City Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5.

The City Council voted 9-3 Monday to move forward with the charter change. There will be public hearings before the measure appears on the ballot.

Related Stories:

Weinberger: Town meeting results a mandate for Burlington Dems

Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change

Thousands of Burlington resident cast ballots ahead of Town Meeting Day

YCQM March 5, 2023

Town Meeting Day preview

Burlington voters to weigh in on 6 charter changes on Town Meeting Day

City attorneys raise red flags over Burlington referendum proposal

Burlington voters to weigh in on community police oversight board

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild

Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan

Burlington officials unveil public safety plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

File photo
Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30
File photo
New York’s high court orders new congressional maps as Democrats move to retake control of US House
File photo
Clinton County’s Christmas Bureau gears up for main event
NY State Police see increase in trooper candidates