Police searching for missing Vermont man

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a Vermont man who they believe has been missing for about a month, and they’re asking the public for help.

Vermont State Police say Timothy Jettie, 59, of Fairfield, who goes by Timmy, was last seen by neighbors around Nov. 10, although they’re not certain of the exact date. He was reported missing on Dec. 10.

Investigators say a four-wheeler Jettie was known to drive was found on a trail between Menard and Castle roads in Fairfield.

Jettie is a white man, about 5′8″ tall and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jettie is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

