Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

File photo
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are state lawmakers in step with Vermonters? A new poll out just weeks before the Legislature returns to Montpelier raises questions about how Vermonters feel about our elected officials.

The poll was commissioned by the right-leaning nonprofit Campaign for Vermont and conducted by Utah-based Frederick Polls. It reflects other national polling showing Governor Phil Scott has a high approval rating of 64 percent, while voters think less of state lawmakers.

“More often than not, the governor seems to be in step with what Vermonters are looking for. It’s not just a popularity contest necessarily. There are some real policy issues that people agree with him on,” said Campaign for Vermont board member Ben Kinsley,

Only 40 percent of people in the poll approved of the work of the Legislature. The past few sessions, the Democratic supermajority has largely ignored the governor’s main priorities, resulting in a record number of vetoes and veto overrides.

Bert Johnson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, says the Legislature’s approval rating is higher than Congress and tracks with approval ratings of other state legislatures. “Because the Legislature as a whole may be less popular, that does not mean that individual legislators are not popular among their particular constituents, " he said.

The poll also shows affordable housing, public safety, and drug use as among the issues of greatest concern to Vermonters.

Vermont Democratic Party Chair Jim Dandeneau is among those who say the poll doesn’t hold water. “He says he’s spoken with thousands of voters and is skeptical that 66% closely pay attention to politics as the poll suggests. “They would be paying much closer attention to all the ways state government is not functioning in a way that’s benefitting people because of Phil Scott’s stranglehold on the day-to-day operations of Vermont,” he said.

The poll surveyed 400 Vermonters and has a margin of error of 4.9%. The group 538, which aggregates and analyzes polls, gave Frederick Polls a B/C rating, showing a 50% accuracy rate.

The poll comes just about three weeks ahead of the second year of the legislative biennium, which is also an election year. Flood recovery, taxes, and housing are expected to take center stage during the session.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

