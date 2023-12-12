Report examines Act 250 reforms aimed at expediting housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the Vermont legislative session and renewed efforts to fast-track housing development, the Vermont Natural Resources Board is hosting a meeting Thursday on proposed changes to Act 250, the state’s signature land use planning law.

The effort coincides with the release of a new legislative report, “Necessary Changes to Act 250″ and it’s likely to set the table for housing discussions this coming session.

The now 53-year-old land use law is credited for helping Vermont maintain its rural characteristics and prevent runaway development. But it’s also drawn the ire of some who say it’s out of date and has been a barrier to economic growth and maintaining a healthy supply of housing.

The report recommends introducing a new tiered system for whether projects require an Act 250 permit and more exemptions for housing projects in downtown areas as well as more protections for natural resources.

“We’ve all been part of the housing crisis and we have to be part of the solutions. Act 250 is doing its part for it as well, which is providing exemptions on areas where we want housing. So, it saves money and time,” said Sabina Haskell with the Vermont Natural Resources Board.

The report did not recommend changes to the appeals process -- which some say can hamper projects -- after the commission was not able to come to a consensus on the issue.

While this report focuses on development regulation, there’s also an ongoing conversation at the Statehouse about conservation. Lawmakers passed a bill last year preserving 30% of Vermont’s landscape by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

The online public meeting will be held Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

