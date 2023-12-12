How to help
Vermont to launch online sports betting in January

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will officially launch online sports betting starting next month, according to state officials.

Following the governor’s signing of a sports betting law in June, officials say the wagering will launch on January 11.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports wagering several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” Governor Phil Scott said in a statement.  “Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the State.”

DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics Sportsbook will operate mobile sports wagering platforms. A pre-registration period opens Tuesday allowing those companies to market their brand and pre-register players.

The online betting is projected to bring in up to $7 million in revenue for the state during the first full year of operations.

