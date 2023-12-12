Vt. heath officials launch ‘Small Towns, Healthy Places’ podcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new podcast sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health explores health, equity, and community design.

The “Small Towns, Healthy Places” hosts will interview state partners, local leaders, and community members about creating vibrant places that support health and wellness.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Richard Amore with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, and Suzanne Kelly with the Vermont Department of Health.

