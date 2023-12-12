How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. heath officials launch ‘Small Towns, Healthy Places’ podcast

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new podcast sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health explores health, equity, and community design.

The “Small Towns, Healthy Places” hosts will interview state partners, local leaders, and community members about creating vibrant places that support health and wellness.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Richard Amore with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, and Suzanne Kelly with the Vermont Department of Health.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Statehouse menorah
Gov. Scott presides over lighting of Statehouse menorah
Fil photo
Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments
The city of Burlington is not renewing its contract with the Vermont State Police to help with...
Burlington contract with state police to end Dec. 30
A new podcast sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health explores health, equity, and...
Vt. heath officials launch ‘Small Towns, Healthy Places’ podcast