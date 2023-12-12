How to help
Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments

Fil photo
Fil photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A computer glitch in the Vermont Labor Department’s unemployment insurance portal is causing headaches for some.

Vermont labor officials say the claimant portal is experiencing technical difficulties. While the problem is not impacting everyone, officials say that phones have been ringing off the hook, causing long wait times. The call center is still accepting calls through Friday until 4 p.m.

Officials say the problems will not prevent people from receiving their benefits but it may delay them. They hope to have the problem fixed by Friday. People can still file for the prior week up until then.

If the problem persists, the labor department will extend the filing period.

