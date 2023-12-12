Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A computer glitch in the Vermont Labor Department’s unemployment insurance portal is causing headaches for some.

Vermont labor officials say the claimant portal is experiencing technical difficulties. While the problem is not impacting everyone, officials say that phones have been ringing off the hook, causing long wait times. The call center is still accepting calls through Friday until 4 p.m.

Officials say the problems will not prevent people from receiving their benefits but it may delay them. They hope to have the problem fixed by Friday. People can still file for the prior week up until then.

If the problem persists, the labor department will extend the filing period.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.