Vt. railroads could get more efficient thanks to federal grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All aboard on expanding and advancing Vermont’s rail service. That’s the word from Vermont’s congressional delegation.

The delegation announced that VTrans will receive $1M to bolster the state’s passenger rail service. The money will be used to identify plans that could be eligible for federal railroad grants.

Corridor projects in Vermont will look at ways to make the state’s existing Amtrak service better and consider expanding the Ethan Allen Express into southern Vermont.

