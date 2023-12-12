WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ongoing opioid crisis is often measured in numbers including overdoses and deaths, but its impact on Vermont communities and families can be harder to pin down. In a three-part investigation, reporter Laura Ullman looks at what drug treatment looks like in Vermont and how well it’s working. For many, that journey begins with a stay in rehab.

“I’m from St. Albans, Vermont. And you know, I grew up in a pretty healthy home,” said Josh Lash. “I wanted to be known for something”

“Josh was a beautiful little boy -- very high-spirited, a lot of fun. He was very popular in school,” said Celinda Santor, Josh’s mom.

But Lash’s vision of his life changed in an instant when he started using drugs at 18. Santor found out years later. The night her sister died, Lash showed up suffering from withdrawal. “I turned and looked at him and I made him stay at my sister’s house with me for two weeks to try to detox him on my own, and very unsuccessful,” Santor said.

“Moving into recovery for me at first was people kind of pushing me to do it, and that kind of caused me to not really be ready to go in yet,” Lash said.

“Self-admission” is what experts agree is the best way to enter recovery. “The process of getting in here would require the individual in need to give us a call,” said Chadd Viger, who heads Recovery House, a nonprofit that runs two residential treatment programs. He says these programs are often the first steps toward recovery. “That call can be supplemented with a referral from a hospital or recovery center -- a loved one -- but really, we want to hear from the individual.”

Lash relapsed three times after he attended another program -- Valley Vista in Bradford. In October, Xylazine use brought him to a breaking point.

“At the hospital, he almost lost his foot, and I think that scared him,” Santor said. She says when he was discharged, she drove him that night to Valley Vista. “We just talked the whole time and I’m like, ‘I just want my boy back. Josh, I want you back.’ And he promised me he would and he’s coming through with it. So, I’m very thankful for that.”

The first few days at a residential treatment center are for detox. After that, come the all-day meetings. “That’s really what people in early recovery need -- is to keep their mind focused on, you know, recovery,” Lash said.

Most people who go to Valley Vista or other residential treatment programs use a state insurance plan that covers a base rate per patient. They can stay as long as they want, but state insurance barely covers a two-week stay -and the provider picks up the rest of the tab. “The cost of treatment has more than doubled,” said Valley Vista’s Rick Stefano. He says that’s mainly due to the high cost of traveling nurses who are contracted through an agency. “We’ve done a poor job as a system to incentivize working in this field. It’s very difficult when school is expensive and the pay in this field isn’t competitive with other health care fields.”

Waves of retirement and burnout during the pandemic and the closure of several sober houses in 2021 have also hit the industry hard.

“I believe we were somewhere in the realm of five to 600 licensed alcohol and drug counselors pre-COVID. If I’m not mistaken, I believe we’re down to about 263,” Viger said.

The staffing problems have decreased bed availability in recovery homes across Vermont. And with the rising cost of care, providers can’t foot the bill for people starting their recovery journey to stay longer. “I wanted him to stay for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks,” Santor said. “Two weeks is not enough time for someone to get the proper help, it’s not.”

Santor is grateful her son was able to move into a recovery residence in Maine after there were o openings in Vermont. Despite the distance, she’s just happy he’s alive. “You can’t give up. People will tell you to give up -- but don’t listen to them. Don’t give up on them. I’m so glad I didn’t give up on mine because it was worth the wait,” she said.

Lash still lives at that recovery residence as of this week. He was able to move in after stopping his medication-assisted treatment, which is what doctors say is the best option to abstain from opiate use.

In part two of her special report, Laura Ullman on Wednesday will break down what that treatment looks like and why it may not be a solution to the opioid epidemic.

