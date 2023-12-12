How to help
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash

A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westmore woman has died following a crash in the town of Barton.

It happened around noon Tuesday on Route 16. The Vermont State Police say Suzanne Leblanc, 73, was headed east when she lost control and and struck a tree head-on. She died at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The road was closed for about four hours while emergency officials cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

