How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wildlife Watch: Avoid surprise holiday pet gifting

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday season, wildlife officials are reminding folks to avoid gifting pets that could later pose problems.

From turtles and goldfish to exotic snakes, giving pets as surprise gifts can be fraught with problems. Many of these animals and plants often are discarded into the wild, posing a real threat to natural populations and habitats. Officials warn that keeping Vermont wildlife in captivity is also illegal.

Ike Bendavid spoke with ECHO’s Steve Smith about the dangers of discarded pets.

Related Stories:

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways

Vermont reminds people not to release aquarium fish

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury after triggering an avalanche while skiing down...
Skier triggers avalanche on Mount Washington, suffers life-threatening injury
14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old

Latest News

WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 1
Proposed Act 250 reforms aimed at expediting housing
Capital City lights holiday menorah
Burlington election a referendum on 'vision' for Queen City