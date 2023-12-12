Wildlife Watch: Avoid surprise holiday pet gifting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday season, wildlife officials are reminding folks to avoid gifting pets that could later pose problems.

From turtles and goldfish to exotic snakes, giving pets as surprise gifts can be fraught with problems. Many of these animals and plants often are discarded into the wild, posing a real threat to natural populations and habitats. Officials warn that keeping Vermont wildlife in captivity is also illegal.

Ike Bendavid spoke with ECHO’s Steve Smith about the dangers of discarded pets.

