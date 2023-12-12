BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was great to get the sunshine back this Tuesday, and there is more sunshine in the forecast, but first we have to get through another round of snow showers.

A cold front moving from NW to SE will move down through our northern & central areas through the evening and into the overnight hours. That front is coming along with a few rain & snow showers. As temperatures drop off a bit, any rain showers will change over to just snow showers. But there won’t be a whole lot of this activity from this cold front.

Snow showers will hang around on Wednesday, on & off, here & there. The Champlain Valley is looking at only a dusting to an inch of snow through Wednesday. Higher elevations will get 1-3″ with the higher amounts in the higher peaks.

After that front finally clears the area on Wednesday night, we’ll get back to sunshine again for Thursday & Friday. It will be a bit chilly on Thursday, but warming up on Friday, although breezy.

The weekend is looking okay, too. There will be some sunshine both days, but mixing with some clouds.

We could be looking at yet another Monday storm system. Right now, it looks like a coastal low pressure system could bring us some rain on Monday, ending with a bit of snow Monday night into Tuesday. There could be some gusty winds with this system, too. At this point, it is still too early to say how this system will be affecting us.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of that storm system for early next week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

