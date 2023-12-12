BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! It is a cooler start to our Tuesday with some of us in the teens and 20s. With that in mind, there may be some black ice out there this morning as a result. As we head through the rest of the day, temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 30s, with some sunshine possible through the early afternoon and evening. This evening, we’ll introduce a few more clouds into the mix. With those clouds, we could see a few light snow showers. Those snow showers will continue on and off tonight as overnight lows fall back into the teens and 20s for most. On and snow showers could also continue through the course of our Wednesday. All said and done, New York’s Norther Country could run an additional Tr-2″. Most of Vermont is looking at Tr-1″, but the upper elevations of the Greens could run an additional 1-3″.

After a chilly Wednesday night, it will warm up to above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend. There will even be some sunshine during that time. By the end of the week, temperatures will be hovering around the 40-degree mark.

Although we are still almost a week away, there are indications of yet another robust storm system for next Sunday night into Monday with a combination of rain & snow.

It is too early to pin anything down yet with that system, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep an eye on how that system unfolds as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments.

