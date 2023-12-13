How to help
802 News Podcast: Legislative preview

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature returns to work in Montpelier next month and legislative leaders have said housing, the drug crisis, and flood recovery are among their top priorities.

It comes as the state faces the prospect of increased property taxes and dwindling pandemic-era funding from the federal government.

In the latest edition of the 802 News Podcast, Mark Johnson spoke with House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, and Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, about their plans for the session.

