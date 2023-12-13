Bird Bikes leave Burlington for winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bird Bikes all around greater Burlington have flown south for the winter. That’s according to the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association.

The bikes have been put into hibernation thanks to the arrival of cold temperatures and winter weather. The pause is expected to last until the spring. The bikes will be brought back out once the weather permits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.