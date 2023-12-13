How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bird Bikes leave Burlington for winter

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bird Bikes all around greater Burlington have flown south for the winter. That’s according to the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association.

The bikes have been put into hibernation thanks to the arrival of cold temperatures and winter weather. The pause is expected to last until the spring. The bikes will be brought back out once the weather permits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Pro-Palestine Protesters gather at Burlington City Hall
Burlington City Council split on resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
The shootings of three young Palestinian American men in Burlington last month have led to a...
Triple-shooting in Burlington leads to controversial resolution before City Council

Latest News

Home updates to keep you cozy this winter could be covered by some federal funding.
Home update funding coming to eastern Vt.
Recent federal guidance means lead pipes are under inspection in Vermont.
Lead pipe testing program gets underway in Vt. homes
File Photo
Welch calls for more flood recovery funding
File Photo
Home update funding coming to eastern Vt.
File Photo
Lead pipe testing program gets underway in Vt. homes