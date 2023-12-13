Burlington paid $100K for Vt. state trooper patrols downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The contract Burlington had with the Vermont State Police for extra patrols downtown cost the city more than $100,000.

WCAX News reported Tuesday that the city is not renewing its contract with state police for those patrols. The contract expires at the end of the month.

The extra patrols began in the summer of 2022 following a string of shootings in Burlington.

It’s not clear how many troopers signed up for the overtime shifts.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says staffing is now in a better place and the city no longer wants to use up state police resources, but Murad says he is grateful for VSP’s assistance.

“I think the presence of the green and gold cruisers and the Vermont state police troopers at the corner of Church and Main was something that made our public feel safer,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

The chief adds that people will likely see a bigger Burlington police presence going forward in the downtown and that state police will still be available when called for assistance.

