Call for oil companies to pay health care costs associated with climate change

By Laura Ullman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts predict health care costs could soar over $5 billion in the next 25 years due to worsening climate change, and some Vermonters are demanding major oil companies foot the bill.

Health care providers and climate activists gathered in Burlington on Wednesday to share their concerns about the increasing frequency and intensity of health problems related to climate change.

“Lung disease, mental health conditions, skin infections, in our region Lyme disease, direct physical injuries from climate events, heat-related illness, water contamination... The list goes on and on,” said Dr. Beth Zigmund, an associate professor of radiology at the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

Most of these afflictions would be seen by primary care doctors, but an existing primary care doctor shortage already forces many to go without care. One physician said climate change would worsen the gap.

Activists hope lawmakers consider the Climate Fair Share Act which has already been introduced in New York , Massachusetts and Maryland.

