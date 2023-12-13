Castleton community raises $25K reward for Honoree Fleming’s killer

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are still searching for answers in the October murder of Honoree Fleming on a Castleton bike path. More than two months later, with seemingly little progress in finding the killer of the 77-year-old former Castleton University dean, the community has taken it upon themselves to offer a cash reward.

Mark Brown with Browns Auto Salvage in Castleton says that now, two months after Fleming’s murder, there’s still a sense of unease. He says the lack of answers inspired him to get involved. “People have gotten together and we want to solve this crime,” he said.

Brown and his wife have owned the salvage shop for more than 40 years and the brutal crime came as a shock to the entire community. “Whether she and I were personal friends or not, we’re citizens of the same town. She was one of us and I feel almost like one of my family members was taken from me,” Brown said.

Fleming was murdered on the Castleton Rail Trail on October 5th. Since that day, police have only been able to release the sketch of the man they say may be responsible.

Now, Brown is collecting money as a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. “Our company put up a $5,000 reward and I went to the town selectmen and I asked them to match that,” Brown said.

The town agreed, and with other donors and the help of a GoFundMe page, the reward is now more than $25,000. “Hopefully, the more we can tempt someone who knows something to call the tip line, the better off we’re going to be. People need to feel safe, and anything we can do to help them achieve that is always worth doing,” said Castleton Selectboard Vice Chair Richard Combs.

The investigation remains active and is a priority for detectives, according to the Vermont State Police. But after more than two months and no answers, Brown says it’s taken a toll on the community. “It was a horrible crime to murder a woman of a mature age, a defenseless person. And at the same time, the person that committed this crime, stole the piece and security of every resident of our town, and we want that back,” he said.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they are avoiding releasing information about the case that could compromise the investigation and that there are no further updates.

