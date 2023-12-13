Colchester welcomes new chief of police

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Police Department is getting a new chief.

After serving in the role of acting police chief following former Chief Doug Allen’s retirement in September, Pete Hull has been officially selected. Hull has been with the department since 1990 and has over 30 years of law-enforcement-related experience. Before working for Colchester, he served as a patrol officer in Milton. In Chasolchester, he has presented various safety planning initiatives to residents, schools, and local businesses, officials say.

“Pete has been a leader in the department and in the community. He has taken on many roles in and out of the department, whether supporting new officers, or policies. and collaborations, or volunteering his time to charitable events in the community, like Meals on Wheels and the Special Olympic Penguin Plunge. With his many years in law enforcement, his proven dedication to community involvement, and his skills in personnel and policy management, Pete will continue to excel as the head of the department,” said Town Manager Aaron Frank.

Chief Hull says he is very excited to continue serving the community and members of the department.

