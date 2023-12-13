How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

Latest News

WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 2
Will Sununu endorsement make a dent in Trump turnout?
500 Vermont UI recipients hit by ongoing computer glitch
Castleton community raises $25K reward for Honoree Fleming's killer
Health Watch: Shockwave therapy proves effective for back pain