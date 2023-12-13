How to help
Glad in Plaid: A complicated Burlington businessman aims to revive Johnson Woolen Mills

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gene Richards purchased Johnson Woolen Mills in January, a little over a year after he was fired from his job leading the Burlington International Airport following an investigation that found he ran a toxic workplace.

Richards has since embarked on an uphill crusade to save the struggling business and, perhaps, redeem himself in the process.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

