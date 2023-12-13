Health Watch: Shockwave therapy proves effective for back pain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of people worldwide living with back pain is projected to rise 36% over the next 30 years, according to the American Chiropractic Association.

One-half of all working Americans admit to having back pain symptoms each year, but the Vizuri Health Center in Burlington has introduced a new tool to help people in the area.

Tyler Burak of Burlington works for a delivery company. He suffered an injury in July that led to lower back and leg pain. Because physical therapy didn’t help, he’s been going to Vizuri Health Center for the last several months to try a new treatment known as shockwave therapy.

“Probably within three or four sessions, I was back to being active, mountain biking again, being able to go out and do things. It’s been nice to actually feel better,” Burak said.

The center’s Dr. Bill Schenck puts his patients on a table that uses a gentle traction force around their pelvis, pulling their lower back away from their torso to bring oxygen and nutrients back to the damaged disks. He then pairs this method with what’s called the soft wave. The technology, which is about 50 years old, is described as a non-invasive treatment that stimulates the body’s natural healing process, using sound waves to improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.

“We are using a very particular applicator that sends sound waves through the body in a non-parallel way, which means the sound waves go directly in parallel waves rather than coming to a focal point. That allows us to treat just about any area of the body without fear of any disruption or harm to the body,” Dr. Schenck said.

Dr. Schenck says the program ranges from 4-12 weeks and then the body can start the regenerative process. He says the alternatives are usually pain medicine or some form of steroid. Rather than mask the pain, Schenck says he looks for ways that patients can have a chance at recovery.

