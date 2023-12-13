How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Home update funding coming to eastern Vt.

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Home updates to keep you cozy this winter could be covered by some federal funding.

$220,000 is going to low-income homeowners in the Northeast Kingdom, Windsor, and Windham counties to help make home improvements to cut energy costs, conserve energy, and bring properties into compliance.

That grant funding comes from the USDA Rural Development Office to help low-income Vermonters.

15 homes in Windsor and Windham counties will receive $70,000, while $150,000 is going to 26 homes in the Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Pro-Palestine Protesters gather at Burlington City Hall
Burlington City Council split on resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
The shootings of three young Palestinian American men in Burlington last month have led to a...
Triple-shooting in Burlington leads to controversial resolution before City Council

Latest News

File Photo
Lead pipe testing program gets underway in Vt. homes
Many cities and towns in our area are working on ways to make walking and biking more of a...
Winooski’s plan to make walking and biking more accessible
Winooski
Winooski’s plan to make walking and biking more accessible
WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 1
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Avoid surprise holiday pet gifting