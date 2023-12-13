Home update funding coming to eastern Vt.

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Home updates to keep you cozy this winter could be covered by some federal funding.

$220,000 is going to low-income homeowners in the Northeast Kingdom, Windsor, and Windham counties to help make home improvements to cut energy costs, conserve energy, and bring properties into compliance.

That grant funding comes from the USDA Rural Development Office to help low-income Vermonters.

15 homes in Windsor and Windham counties will receive $70,000, while $150,000 is going to 26 homes in the Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.