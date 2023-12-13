Lead pipe testing program gets underway in Vt. homes

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent federal guidance means lead pipes are under inspection in Vermont. For the next few months town officials will be looking to see if you have lead pipes in your home.

Lead pipes are tested using a small hand-held device that will turn red if lead is detected.

Lead is harmful to your health and can be dangerous if found in drinking water. Over the next decade an effort to remove all lead service waterlines nationwide. Here in Vermont, the state says there are over 170,000 lines to look through.

Essex Junction is one of dozens of municipalities taking inventory of lead pipes in the area.

“We’ve got to go through the process of really figuring out what’s got lead and what doesn’t so pretty big undertaking.” Essex Junction City Manager Regina Mahoney says there are 3,100 lines in the city to take a look at.

Federal funding approved by voters in April is supporting this program. The testing is underway, with the order broken up by district.

“We’ve been in a very small number of homes so far, and so we’re too early in the stage to know for sure,” said Mahoney.

Essex Junction, along with 71 other communities, is working with MSK engineers to conduct the testing.

“It takes us about five minutes and we just try to go inside someone’s basement.” Senior engineer Patrick Smart notes a statewide ban on lead pipes in 1989.

Smart adds that water supplies like the Champlain Water District have always provided corrosion control to prevent lead and there are backstops in place in the event there is lead found in the water source.

“I think it’ll provide peace of mind for residents throughout Vermont because when you know what your service line materials are, you will be able to rest assured knowing that you don’t have lead in your drinking water,” said Smart.

“The broad expectation that is that we don’t have widespread lead. there is certainly we’re going to find lead.” Ben Montross with Vermont’s drinking water program says statewide, roughly 3100 lines have been tested. None have lead so far. But, 61 are a bit murky where it’s unclear if they were connected to lead in the past or not. Another 61 are unknown. Those over 100 questionable lines require a service plan to be replaced.

Bigger buildings, like schools, will also be tested. Montross notes a 2019 Vermont statute means samples of every school’s drinking water system have already been taken. “If you think of a big commercial building or big nursing home or a big college or university, the likelihood is is they have sprinklers or they have a higher volume of water needed. EPA is telling us that the likelihood is that lead was not used for service lines in any dimension greater than two inches. But lead is more just if there is a neighborhood and it’s every service line in that neighborhood. That’s when it becomes the big problem. In terms of mitigating, It can be pretty easily done and addressed,” said Montross.

In towns like Essex Junction, residents might get a letter in the mail to let the engineers conduct a test on their pipes or choose the option where they can conduct it themselves.

