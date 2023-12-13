How to help
1 man injured in St. Albans shooting incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, St. Albans police got a call about a shooting inside an apartment at 100 Lake Street in St. Albans City.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name or his condition.

Investigators say the lone shooting suspect fled on foot before officers arrived. They did not release the suspect’s name.

The incident is still under investigation but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in St. Albans at 802-524-2166.

