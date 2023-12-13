How to help
Married couple crash head-on, police say

Married couple crash
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A married couple allegedly crashed their vehicles head-on in the town of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone, both of Philadelphia, collided on Elm Ridge Road around 9 p.m.

The Stones were taken for treatment by Indian River Ambulance. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office.

Assisting deputies were Jefferson County 911, state police, Indian River Ambulance, and Philadelphia, Theresa, Evans Mills, Northpole, and Black River fire departments.

