Nearly 1,500 more soldiers, personnel coming to Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced Wednesday that nearly 1,500 additional soldiers and personnel are coming to Fort Drum.

He said Fort Drum has been selected to house U.S. Army Multi-Domain Task Force #2, along with Wiesbaden, Germany.

The New York Democrat said Multi Domain Task Forces are an essential part of the Army’s work to address the national security threats of the future.

Schumer said this is a prestigious designation for Fort Drum and will make it a central part of the Army’s mission to combat emerging national security threats and is expected to bring 1,495 new personnel and soldiers to the north country, and further support the long-term stability of the post.

“The Army could not have picked a better place than the North Country to lead the mission in protecting our national security,” said Senator Schumer in a news release. “Fort Drum is woven into the very fabric of the North Country, and there is no community more eager and able to support the Army in furthering America’s national defense strategy. The Army’s Multi-Domain Task Force represents the future of our military, and today the Army has said that the future of our military will be from Fort Drum.”

Schumer made the announcement after meeting with Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

The Army has planned to build five MDTFs to support the various combatant commands, with three units focused on the Pacific and one unit focused on Europe and one for global response. Fort Drum will share the MDTF supporting General Cavoli and the entire European Command (EUCOM) with the Army’s base in Wiesbaden, Germany.

MDTF soldiers will likely rotate between Wiesbaden and Fort Drum, starting in 2025.

”This Multi Domain Task Force will certainly add to Fort Drum’s economic impact but even more than that, it shows Fort Drum’s impact to the Army and enhances its value, military value to be able to host this and it’ll mean additional investments in Fort Drum and the community, so it’s very exciting,” said Dave Zemiec, chair of Advocate Drum.

Zembiec says 1,500 more personnel plus their family members will translate into about double that number of new residents coming to the area.

Missing from Wednesday’s announcement is when the new troops and other personnel will be coming to Fort Drum, and whether new infrastructure will need to be built to accommodate the new unit.

