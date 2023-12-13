Rep. Kuster applauds passing of SUPPORT Act

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Giving communities the tools to fight the opioid crisis on a local level. That’s the goal of a new act from New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster. The Support for Patients and Communities Reauthorization, or SUPPORT Act just passed the House of Representatives.

It is a reauthorization of the 2018 Act of the same name which act focuses on equipping communities with resources to fight substance abuse.

Kuster says this act helps address the problem by expanding access to treatment, recovery, and overdose reversal agents. “Tackling the overdose crisis requires an all-of-the-above approach, and I hope this legislation can serve as a building block to strengthen our national response to this crisis and help save lives,” said Kuster.

The support act also includes provisions to invest in the substance use disorder workforce and support research into the dangers of fentanyl and xylazine.

According to Kuster, drug deaths hit a nationwide record last year with almost 110,000 people dying of a drug overdose.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.