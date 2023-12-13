Report: Vermont first responders need more mental health support

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs more mental health support for its first responders. That’s the findings of a commission aimed at improving the mental health and wellness of police, EMS, and other first responders.

Studies show first responders face high levels of stress and exposure to trauma and have higher rates of death by suicide. The Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission report recommends state lawmakers continue funding peer support programs, mental health clinicans, and more training.

“Some of those sectors will have peer support teams and others will not. They are all experiencing the same stress and trauma but there are gaps in our current system to make sure any first responder has access to those resources,” said the commission’s Stephanie Busch.

She says first responders are increasingly responding to more complex issues and staffing and burnout are also taking a toll.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988.

