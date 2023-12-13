How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Report: Vermont first responders need more mental health support

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs more mental health support for its first responders. That’s the findings of a commission aimed at improving the mental health and wellness of police, EMS, and other first responders.

Studies show first responders face high levels of stress and exposure to trauma and have higher rates of death by suicide. The Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission report recommends state lawmakers continue funding peer support programs, mental health clinicans, and more training.

“Some of those sectors will have peer support teams and others will not. They are all experiencing the same stress and trauma but there are gaps in our current system to make sure any first responder has access to those resources,” said the commission’s Stephanie Busch.

She says first responders are increasingly responding to more complex issues and staffing and burnout are also taking a toll.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988.

Related Stories:

As costs rise, EMS providers find ways to make ends meet

Vt. Congressional Delegation introduces new bill to support rural EMS services

Vt. officials wrap up feedback sessions on EMS services

How is your EMS system working? Vt. officials seek feedback

Firefighters and EMS teams join forces amid staffing shortages

Vermont EMS Academy opens to help train first responders

Sounding the Alarm: More calls, fewer responders

EMS funding reform efforts continue at Statehouse

EMS departments take steps to stem staffing crisis

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Northeast Kingdom to explore fire department regionalization

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
Pro-Palestine Protesters gather at Burlington City Hall
Burlington City Council split on resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

Latest News

Experts predict health care costs could soar over $5 billion in the next 25 years due to...
Call for oil companies to pay health care costs associated with climate change
The New Hampshire attorney general is again accusing a white nationalist group of civil rights...
NH attorney general files 2nd complaint against white nationalist group
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott held his weekly media briefing Wednesday.
Raw Video: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing
The Bird Bikes all around greater Burlington have flown south for the winter, according to the...
Bird bikes leave Burlington for winter