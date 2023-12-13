St. Albans store near school removes tobacco, alcohol advertising

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A new convenience store in St. Albans is looking to set an example, hoping fewer youth will use tobacco and alcohol products.

From Scratch is located right across from Bellows Free Academy. The owners have voluntarily decided to take down their tobacco and alcohol advertisements in the window. It comes at the same time as Franklin Grand Isle’s Tobacco Prevention Coalition says youth who receive more advertising are more likely to use it.

Mike Rooney, From Scratch’s owner, says he felt like removing the ads was the right move. “I think it is a foregone conclusion that most convenience stores in Vermont do sell beer and wine. So, I am not at all concerned about not having the signs visible in the windows. As a business owner, to be socially responsible and to look out for our young adults,” he said.

The coalition hopes to encourage more stores to do the same.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.