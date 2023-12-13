Vt. dealerships sign letter critical of Biden EV targets

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont car dealerships are tapping the brakes on EVs. Nine local dealers signed onto a national letter to President Biden saying his plan to require two-thirds of U.S. car sales to be electric by 2032 is unattainable.

Dealerships that signed onto that national letter say that there’s not enough demand for EVs to meet the goal. All nine in Vermont that were included on the list did not respond to our request for an interview.

Shearer Volkswagen of South Burlington, which isn’t on the list, just delivered its 200th 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 of the year. Sales consultant Jerry Fisher says more customers are interested in switching to EVs and that the ID.4 is the most popular one they offer.

“They’re committed, buying it, getting their charging stations set up at home, mapping up where the charging stations are around town. So yeah, definitely a lot more sales now for sure,” Fisher said.

According to the Vermont DMV, EV sales have nearly doubled since 2021, with just under 10,916 registered in the state as of October. In the four months from July to October, Vermonters registered 894 EVs -- the highest quarterly growth since 2012.

Todd Lockwood of South Burlington was ahead of the curve, buying his first Tesla in 2012. He says he’s never looked back and now owns two of them, and organizes a group of owners who share service tips. “It’s mainly a way for people to ask questions and get information. It’s great, especially for new owners that haven’t done this for long,” Lockwood said.

Still, not everyone has the financial means or living situation to switch to electric. Many in multi-family buildings don’t have access to charging stations compared to those living in single-family homes. The state’s 408 public charging stations offer an alternative, but they become harder to find outside of Chittenden County, and not everyone wants to leave their car to charge at the grocery store for hours. And despite state and federal incentives that can knock off thousands, the cars are not cheap.

Fisher says he hears a lot of customers voice these concerns. “It’s not for everybody. It works very well for some people but for other people, it may not be right for them right now. It could be their next car, you know, a couple years out,” he said.

The state hopes to address many EV concerns in the new year, including spending $21 million in federal funding for EV chargers and improving rebates for used EV purchases.

The Vermont dealerships that signed onto the letter include: Haddad Subaru of St. Albans, Key Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of South Burlington, Key Chevrolet of White River, Key Honda of Rutland, McGee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Barre, McGee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Brattleboro, McGee Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram FIAT of Springfield, McGee Ford of Montpelier, and McGee Hyundai of Barre.

