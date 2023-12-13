Vt. environmental group applauds agreement at Dubai climate conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental groups are calling Wednesday’s agreement reached at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai a big deal.

Nearly 200 countries agreed to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels — the first time they’ve made that crucial pledge in decades of U.N. climate talks.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council says the agreement is imperative, though they remain concerned about using natural gas as a temporary bridge in the effort to curb emissions.

“A global collective commitment to doing our part to stave off the catastrophe and impacts of our warming world is imperative. There’s a lot to celebrate but there’s still a huge amount to do,” said VNRC’s Johanna Miller.

Vermont has already been reducing its carbon emissions through the Global Warming Solutions Act, the Clean Heat Standard, and the incentivizing of electric vehicles. State lawmakers next year will be looking at even more options to make the state more climate resilient.

