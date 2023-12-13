Watch Live: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing on Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Related Stories:

Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments

Report examines Act 250 reforms aimed at expediting housing

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.