WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ongoing opioid crisis is often measured in numbers, including overdoses and deaths, but its impact on Vermont communities and families can be harder to pin down. In her three-part investigation, reporter Laura Ullman is looking at what drug treatment looks like in Vermont and how well it’s working. Suboxone and methadone have proven to be life-saving medications for people in recovery, but if they are so accessible and successful, why do people continue to die from overdoses?

“I think music and art are so extremely healing because of what it does specifically for the brain. And also, you know, being in recovery, it’s a very spiritual journey. So, what it does for the spirit and the soul,” said Melinda White, who says she was born with an addictive personality.

White says first it was candy, and later it was catching frogs. “If I can catch 20, then 50 frogs are better. If I have one candy bar, It was always more and more. If I liked it, I wanted more, no matter what it was,” she said.

From a loving family in St. Albans, White says she also grew up curious, wanting to understand and experience everything. She was a teen when she tried marijuana, then alcohol. “I always said to myself, I will never be like those junkies out there that use cocaine and shoot up heroin, I’ll never be like that. And I was a horrible, judgmental person in that way. Because at the time, I thought those are the losers. Little did I know that I would become that loser,” White said.

It was a failed suicide attempt that first moved White toward abstinence. Her youth pastor and spirituality guided her out of despair. She now helps others through medical and clinical recovery. “At the end of the day, I know what worked for me. I also know that doesn’t mean it’s going to work for everybody else,” White said.

Kelly Peck, a researcher who studies adults with untreated opiate use disorder at the University of Vermont agrees. “You have to take a person-centered approach to treatment. Not everybody is the same or has the same goal,” she said.

Peck is currently studying medications for opiate use disorder, or MOUD. The medications are part of what is known as the hub and spoke model. Vermont was the first state in the nation to implement the model. The hub refers to the place where people can go for a higher level of care at the beginning of their use of MOUD. It’s the only place people can access methadone, which activates opioid receptors similarly to narcotics. Spokes are primary care offices or outpatient addiction services in communities, places where White has worked.

“A spoke is when a person is allegedly a little bit more stable in their recovery that they can get a prescription for sometimes a week at a time, two weeks at a time, sometimes maybe a month at a time,” White said.

MOUD attempts to stop cravings and/or withdrawal symptoms. “If your goal is to abstain from non-prescribed opioid use, these medications are going to give you the best shot at that,” Peck said.

Studies shared by the National Institute on Drug Abuse show that those who use methadone in their recovery are 4.4 times more likely to stay in treatment than those who don’t. Another study shows that the treatment failure rate of those given Suboxone was 25% compared to 100% of those who received a placebo. While the data shows the medication works -- and doctors almost always recommend it -- it doesn’t always produce its desired results.

Josh Lash, who currently lives in a recovery residence, can’t take medication while staying there and says he has had a tough time coming off of methadone and Suboxone. “I’m still withdrawing from it. I’m still, you know, I’m getting bad mood swings. My body hurts,” he said. Lash says it also inhibits his ability to feel emotions and to taste food. “Yeah, some people need it. Some people I don’t think should ever take it.”

Despite Lash’s challenges, medication is typically the top option for people in recovery. But with access to this potentially life-saving treatment being easier than ever, why are more people than ever dying from overdoses?

“I think one of the challenges that we face now is how do we make treatment even more accessible. How do we -- for the folks who do -- how do we get people engaged?” Peck said.

The situation appeared to be improving several years ago, with overdoses dropping and more people in treatment. So, what changed?

“Pre-COVID, there was really a real, real build and collaboration and talking together. And then as we all sort of had the retreat to our homes for COVID, that disrupted things a bit. And then with the introduction of fentanyl, Xylazine, as that got worse is sort of like a double edge,” Peck said.

In addition to the pandemic -- and a more toxic drug supply -- White says she has also seen a shift in the type of care for people in recovery, with a focus on compassion and forgiveness instead of structure and accountability. “I love science, in a sense that sometimes I just need to see black and white. Tell me what’s going to work, let’s do this,” she said. “On the flip side, the gray area tends to be sometimes where the most healing can happen.”

As many of the experts have said, there is no one size fits all for people in recovery. But as the drugs become more dangerous, it’s become harder for health officials to get a grasp on the problem.

In part three of her special report, Laura Ullman on Thursday will explore the lack of recovery residences and why some say more beds would address a major gap in the recovery process.

