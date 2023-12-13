How to help
Welch calls for more flood recovery funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - A call for more cash to Vermonters recovering from July flooding in Washington D.C.

At a Senate appropriations subcommittee meeting, Peter Welch urged the committee to advance an appropriation bill that would help recovery still underway in the Green Mountain State. He also outlines the benefits of mitigation funding pointing to the 27 high-hazard dams in the state and other places where severe weather could cause more disasters.

Welch says the congressional delegation was able to supplement FEMA’s disaster relief fund over the summer when the fund got low but Vermonters are still in need.

“Our communities don’t have millions of dollars to rebuild dams without diverting from other needs like housing and health care, which is why the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds those mitigation funds are so critical... Failing to prioritize disaster funding now will leave our constituents feeling that their government has abandoned them to play partisan games,” said Welch.

Welch said funding is vital to low- and middle-income Vermonters to cover funding gaps where state money and insurance have fallen short.

