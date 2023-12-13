Will Sununu endorsement make a dent in Trump turnout?

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Nikki Halley continues to make her pitch to become president directly to New Hampshire voters, making a stop for a town hall meeting in Newport on Wednesday.

The visit comes after the former governor received a little help from the GOP governor’s club on Tuesday.

“There is a sense that the individual comes first, not big government solutions,” Gov. Sununu said during his endorsement speech in Manchester.

Sunapee resident Doreen Brandolini had her mind made up even before the Newport town hall started. “Articulate, intelligent, level-headed,” Brandolini said, citing her foreign policy credentials.

Haley touted that experience as a former United Nations ambassador, along with her time as governor of South Carolina. “We moved that 11% unemployment down to 4%. We announced jobs in every county in the state,” Haley said.

The endorsement from the popular, moderate Republican governor will likely influence independent voters the most, according to Linda Fowler, a political science professor at Dartmouth College. “Sununu is very popular with independent voters, so if they decide to vote in the primary and they decide to vote Republican, that is where it would make the difference,” she said.

Sununu is the reason Lloyd Mills is giving Haley a closer look. “I respect him very much. So, when he endorsed her, that just gave me more confidence. That is why I went online and signed up for this,” said the Unity resident. He says he’s a registered Republican but independent-minded and still deciding who will get his vote. ”It will come down to my gut at the end, really.”

However, Mills says he has ruled out former President Donald Trump, who is leading the GOP field by a wide margin. Sununu has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

“He’s a powerful figure in this state and he has the apparatus and ground team,” said Bill Thurlow, an undeclared voter who is also still deciding who to vote for. He says Sununu’s endorsement will not have much sway on that decision. “Probably not much of any, but I’m sure it will help her.”

Trump will be traveling back to the Granite State for an event at the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.