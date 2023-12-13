How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Will Sununu endorsement make a dent in Trump turnout?

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was back on the campaign trail in Newport, New Hampshire...
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was back on the campaign trail in Newport, New Hampshire Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Nikki Halley continues to make her pitch to become president directly to New Hampshire voters, making a stop for a town hall meeting in Newport on Wednesday.

The visit comes after the former governor received a little help from the GOP governor’s club on Tuesday.

“There is a sense that the individual comes first, not big government solutions,” Gov. Sununu said during his endorsement speech in Manchester.

Sunapee resident Doreen Brandolini had her mind made up even before the Newport town hall started. “Articulate, intelligent, level-headed,” Brandolini said, citing her foreign policy credentials.

Haley touted that experience as a former United Nations ambassador, along with her time as governor of South Carolina. “We moved that 11% unemployment down to 4%. We announced jobs in every county in the state,” Haley said.

The endorsement from the popular, moderate Republican governor will likely influence independent voters the most, according to Linda Fowler, a political science professor at Dartmouth College. “Sununu is very popular with independent voters, so if they decide to vote in the primary and they decide to vote Republican, that is where it would make the difference,” she said.

Sununu is the reason Lloyd Mills is giving Haley a closer look. “I respect him very much. So, when he endorsed her, that just gave me more confidence. That is why I went online and signed up for this,” said the Unity resident. He says he’s a registered Republican but independent-minded and still deciding who will get his vote. ”It will come down to my gut at the end, really.”

However, Mills says he has ruled out former President Donald Trump, who is leading the GOP field by a wide margin. Sununu has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

“He’s a powerful figure in this state and he has the apparatus and ground team,” said Bill Thurlow, an undeclared voter who is also still deciding who to vote for. He says Sununu’s endorsement will not have much sway on that decision. “Probably not much of any, but I’m sure it will help her.”

Trump will be traveling back to the Granite State for an event at the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

Latest News

The contract Burlington had with the Vermont State Police for extra patrols downtown cost the...
Burlington paid $100K for Vt. state trooper patrols downtown
Vermont environmental groups are calling Wednesday’s agreement reached at the COP28 climate...
Vt. environmental group applauds agreement at Dubai climate conference
Colchester Police Chief Pete Hull
Colchester welcomes new chief of police
The contract Burlington had with the Vermont State Police for extra patrols downtown cost the...
Burlington paid $100K for Vt. state trooper patrols downtown